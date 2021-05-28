Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 845 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,258,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

