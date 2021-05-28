Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 34,121 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,121 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 132,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.