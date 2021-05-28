Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 179,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

