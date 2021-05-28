Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $13.79 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $$53.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,719. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.