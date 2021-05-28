Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock remained flat at $$272.12 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.46 and its 200-day moving average is $247.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

