Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 438 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,894 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $5,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.58. The stock had a trading volume of 127,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,413. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

