Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $32.35 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

