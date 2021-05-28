Financial Review: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) vs. UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Appian and UiPath, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 2 4 1 0 1.86 UiPath 0 11 8 0 2.42

Appian currently has a consensus price target of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.85%. UiPath has a consensus price target of $75.74, indicating a potential downside of 9.34%. Given Appian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Appian is more favorable than UiPath.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Appian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Appian and UiPath’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $304.57 million 20.55 -$33.48 million ($0.48) -184.08 UiPath N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UiPath has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -11.25% -11.34% -6.82% UiPath N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UiPath beats Appian on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers financial services, government, life sciences, education, technology, media and telecommunications, consumer, and industrials. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows. The company also offers UiPath Robots, which emulates human behavior to execute the processes built in UiPath Studio; and UiPath Orchestrator that tracks and logs robot activity, along with what people do in tandem to maintain strict compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools. In addition, it provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

