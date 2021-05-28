Financial Review: Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) versus Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Euroseas has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Euroseas and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 7.51% 0.94% 0.19% Atlas 16.04% 10.05% 3.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Euroseas and Atlas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50

Euroseas presently has a consensus target price of $6.68, suggesting a potential downside of 56.85%. Atlas has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 33.40%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Euroseas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euroseas and Atlas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $53.30 million 1.97 $4.04 million ($0.02) -773.50 Atlas $1.42 billion 2.36 $192.60 million $0.97 14.02

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas. Euroseas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas beats Euroseas on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators. In addition, it owns a fleet of power generation assets, including gas turbines and other equipment; provides power solutions, such as plant design, installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation and service, and maintenance services. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

