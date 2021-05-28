Financial Survey: Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) versus Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Roku’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.58 -$204.17 million N/A N/A Roku $1.78 billion 25.98 -$17.51 million ($0.14) -2,493.07

Roku has higher revenue and earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Roku shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A Roku 5.58% 7.56% 4.67%

Risk and Volatility

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roku has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Promotora de Informaciones and Roku, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Roku 1 3 20 0 2.79

Roku has a consensus target price of $416.12, indicating a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Roku’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roku is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Summary

Roku beats Promotora de Informaciones on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Roku

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts. It also provides digital and video advertising, content distribution, subscription, and billing services, as well as other commerce transactions, brand sponsorship and promotions, and audience development campaigns; and manufactures, sells, and licenses smart TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming players, and audio products and accessories under the Roku brand name; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, and other Latin American countries. Roku, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

