First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,367 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCF opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.15. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

