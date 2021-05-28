First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,822,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.44. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $192.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.19.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

