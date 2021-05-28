First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Up 535.5% in May

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 535.5% from the April 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Shares of MCEF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCEF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter.

