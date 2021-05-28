First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 37,510 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

