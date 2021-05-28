First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Update

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 347.4% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

