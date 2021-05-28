FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $80.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.81.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

