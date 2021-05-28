Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) announced a final dividend on Friday, May 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2065 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in respiratory care, acute care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

