Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

FVRR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.62.

Fiverr International stock opened at $197.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Fiverr International has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -270.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

