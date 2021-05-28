FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Up 5%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shares rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

FLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.60.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

