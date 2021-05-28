Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.11. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 491,484 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 177.57%.
About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.
