Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.11. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 491,484 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 177.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

