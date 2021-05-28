Flowers Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 931,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

