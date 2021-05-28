FNB Protocol Price Down 29% Over Last Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $364,531.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00078740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.00879343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.54 or 0.09013228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00089981 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

