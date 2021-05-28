Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

CVE:FOM opened at C$2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$428.46 million and a P/E ratio of -162.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Foran Mining will post -0.0502041 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

