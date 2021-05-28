Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on F. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

