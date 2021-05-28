Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,452,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 77,541,211 shares.The stock last traded at $13.29 and had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

