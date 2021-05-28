Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FORR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after buying an additional 71,563 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,040.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $129,074 over the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $42.95 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.59 million, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

