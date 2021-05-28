Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. 927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,091,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

In related news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,602 shares of company stock worth $2,073,696 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after acquiring an additional 577,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fossil Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fossil Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 190,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fossil Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 69,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.