Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) CAO Sells $42,210.00 in Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FCPT opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
About Four Corners Property Trust
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
