Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) CAO Sells $42,210.00 in Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FCPT opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

