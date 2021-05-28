Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $159.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.33.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV opened at $148.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

