Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.64 ($81.93).

FME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR:FME traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting €66.22 ($77.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

