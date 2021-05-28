Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
NYSE:FMS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
