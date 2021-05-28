Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:FMS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

