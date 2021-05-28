Friedenthal Financial Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Friedenthal Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after buying an additional 1,018,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after buying an additional 1,024,658 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after buying an additional 179,342 shares during the period.

SCHH traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. 8,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,738. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90.

