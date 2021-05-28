Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 319.2% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.25. 103,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

