Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 54,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

