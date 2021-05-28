FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of FTCI opened at $10.72 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

