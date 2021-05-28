Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Up 7.1%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $25.95. 3,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,888,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.
In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,291 over the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $5,768,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.