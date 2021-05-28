Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Up 7.1%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $25.95. 3,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,888,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,291 over the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $5,768,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

