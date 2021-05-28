FUTURAX Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $13,405.37 and approximately $1,306.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00116608 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002662 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.54 or 0.00712010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

