FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 130,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 512,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 461.6% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

