FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioVie Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioVie in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.18) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.41) EPS.

Get BioVie alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. BioVie has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.