FY2021 EPS Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Increased by Analyst

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

