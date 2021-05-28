FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Increased by Cormark (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.44. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.76. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TD. Desjardins raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of TD opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

