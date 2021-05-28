FY2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.89.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of SLG opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $7,311,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

