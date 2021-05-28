FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Toyota Motor Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $17.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TM stock opened at $165.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.89. The company has a market capitalization of $231.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $118.66 and a 52-week high of $166.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

