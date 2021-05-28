Fyooz (FYZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,394.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $19,394.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00914203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.33 or 0.09249789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00091258 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

