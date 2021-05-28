G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Trading Down 3.7%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.59. Approximately 1,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 386,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

