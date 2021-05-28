GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,191 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.14% of Sonos worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

