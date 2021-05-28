GAM Holding AG Has $4.30 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

