GAM Holding AG Invests $3.35 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $645.70 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $265.36 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $625.31 and its 200-day moving average is $546.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

