GAM Holding AG Invests $6.96 Million in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 182,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Baozun by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Baozun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZUN opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

