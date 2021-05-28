GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 31,100 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.09% of Reata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $137.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

